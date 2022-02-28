A man from Birmingham has been jailed for more than nine-and-a-half years following a National Crime Agency investigation into a suspected organised crime group involved in the supply of firearms in the West Midlands

21 -year-old Khalid Khan was arrested by officers from the NCA’s Armed Operations Unit at a flat in the Rubery area on 13 November 2021.

As officers entered the premises a jacket, packet of drugs and mobile phone were thrown from the window into the street outside.

In a pocket of the jacket officers found a Retay blank-firing handgun, which had been converted to fire live ammunition, and was loaded. The drugs were identified as crack cocaine.

Khan, of Bacchus Road, Winson Green, was charged with firearms and drug supply offences, which he admitted at a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court in December.

Today, Monday 28 February, at the same court a judge sentenced him to nine years and nine months in prison.

NCA Birmingham Branch Commander Mick Pope said:

“Khalid Khan was effectively caught red handed in possession of a deadly weapon, and didn’t seem worried by the fact there was a young child living in the same property.

“We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the organised crime groups involved in putting guns on the streets of the West Midlands.