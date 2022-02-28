Detectives are releasing an e-fit of a man following an assault in Manchester City Centre

At around 11.30pm on Friday 15 October 2021 the victim – a 34-year-old man – was walking in the Deansgate Interchange and Chester Road roundabout area of Manchester City Centre.

He was then approached by two males who asked him for a cigarette. The victim told the males he didn’t have any and was subsequently punched to the head and face several times, by one of the males.

The victim was left with a broken jaw and required hospital treatment.

Detectives have been following all available lines of enquiry and have today released an e-fit of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who believes they may recognise the man in the image and could help identify him is encouraged to contact police on 0161 856 4409 or 101 quoting incident 470 of 15/10/21.