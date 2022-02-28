Two people who were in the car were pronounced deceased at the scene three others have been treated at the scene

Police were called at 11.18am today (February 28) following a collision involving a van and a car on the M6, on the northbound carriageway between junctions 39 and 40.

Two people who were in the car were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A third person who was in the car, a man, in his forties, was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle after suffering a number of injuries.

Two men who were in the van did not suffer significant injuries. They were taken to the Cumberland Infirmary.

The M6 northbound was closed following the collision while emergency services responded to the collision.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while this closure is in place.

Diversions are in place via the A6.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit – you can also phone on 101.