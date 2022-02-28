Can you help us find missing Jay Emery, 29, from Portsmouth?

He was last seen leaving his home address in Crown Street, Portsmouth, at 1pm yesterday (27th February), in his black Audi A5.

Police believe that he is still in the Portsmouth area.

Since he was reported as missing to us at 9pm, officers have been pursuing different lines of enquiry to find him.

We and his family are extremely concerned for Jay’s welfare so we are now turning to the public to help us locate him.

He is described as: -White -6ft tall -Blonde hair -Blue eyes -Average build -Tattoos on his arm and finger, and a lion face on one of his hands -Last seen wearing a black tracksuit.