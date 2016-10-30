police visit victims after man rampages down portsmouth street

Police have been carrying out reassurance patrols and house to house enquiries in Stamshaw today (October 30) following an isolated incident in Widley Road in the early hours of this morning.

One resident who confronted the man when she was out in her back garden has described the incident as looking like something out of a warzone. She rushed back into her house to get a baseball bat and hit him across the back as he pushed his way into her property.

The man confronted the woman saying he was being chased by the police. She and her neighbours have been left with a clean up bill of thousands after massive holes were made by the man when he went on the rampage on the roof.

The man who is believed to have been drinking had earlier had an argument with his partner and threw slates and roof tiles at groups of officers down below.

Police were called at about 1.40am this morning regarding the incident when the man took to a roof of a residential property and threw roof tiles at officers and at vehicles.

A cordon was put in place; police negotiators along with response and patrol teams were at the scene, as well as colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The incident concluded at around 5am.

A 26-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.

Extensive damage has been caused to vehicles in the road.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who has had property damaged during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Jerry 44160409656.