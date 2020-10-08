A Canterbury man found guilty of assaulting a girl has been jailed for six years.

On Tuesday 3 September 2019, Newsun Jose attempted to sexually assault a girl who had offered him help after she heard him being sick while at his home.

The 40-year-old tried to kiss her, threatened her with a knife and made her remove her clothes. Knowing there were other people in the building, the victim called out for help as Jose slapped her and grabbed her around the throat. During the attack he cut her face with a knife, leaving her scarred.

A man heard the victim’s cries and came to her aid, helping her to escape from the house and also taking the knife away from Jose.

Jose, of Salisbury Road, was found guilty of assault with intent to commit a sexual offence following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court. He was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday 6 October 2020 and will serve an additional four years on licence upon his release.

Investigating officer DC Jeff Brunger said: ‘Jose, despite overwhelming evidence, has never accepted his actions or showed any remorse. He consistently blamed others for his actions and sought to lay the blame on his victim. I have no doubt that Jose is dangerous to women and that it is right and proper he was imprisoned ensuring that others are protected from him.

‘I would like to thank the courage and the conviction of the victim and witnesses in this case for reliving what was a very traumatic incident.’