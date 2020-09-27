Nine motorists are facing enforcement action for speeding following a road safety operation in the Medway towns.

An uninsured car was also seized by officers from Kent Police’s Medway Community Safety Unit, who carried out road safety checks between 10am and 5pm on Thursday 24 September.

The areas targeted were Robin Hood Lane in Walderslade, Hoath Road, as well as adjoining roads, in Gillingham and the Medway City Estate.

As a result of the work, nine motorists were issued with traffic offence reports for speeding, with the highest speed recorded being 52mph in Robin Hood Lane – a 30mph zone.

One motorist also received a traffic offence report for driving with no insurance and a further 35 motorists were stopped and given words of advice.

Inspector Steve Bassett, from the Medway Community Safety Unit, said: ‘The vast majority of motorists in Medway drive in full accordance of the Highway Code but those who don’t endanger other road users and themselves.

‘To keep road users safe, we carry out operations like this throughout the year and these particular checks were arranged after specific concerns were reported to us by residents.

‘As a result, numerous drivers were engaged with and an uninsured car was seized. As is always the case for any incident, we determined the most proportionate course of action when we stopped individuals and numerous motorists are now facing enforcement action.’