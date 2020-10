Northamptonshire Police are currently looking for the public’s help to locate missing 17 year old Abbie Littlefair

Abbie was last seen in Northampton at 1am this morning, the 11th October 2020.

She is of slight build build, 5’2” tall with short black hair. She is wearing a large black fluffy jumper, grey joggers and sliders.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPN1/2996/20.