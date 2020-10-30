Do you think he went a bit far on his Halloween display

The Halloween display that Steven Novak set up out front of his home, has apparently caused many neighbours to call the police. Novak’s home looks like a scene from a horror movie, with blood everywhere and mangled dummies that are set up to look like they were murdered. He estimates that he has used over 20 gallons of fake blood so far, but did not disclose what substance he is using.

“Neighbours told me cop cars were in front of my house a lot during the day. I was only home twice to receive them. They told me they thought it was cool and that they were only there because they were required to reply to complaints from the sergeant. They were in formation at the door and when I opened it they asked me if it was all mine. I asked, ‘You mean the blood and the bodies? Yeah, that’s me,” Novak said

Novak says that this is nothing new, he always goes all out for Halloween, but this year he certainly went above and beyond.

“I’ve always been up to hijinks like flying ghosts or 7-foot tall snow sculptures of myself, so if I was gonna do Halloween, it was obvious that it should be hyperreal. No lights, fog machine, or camp … something that would really freak people out walking by in the dark. So I whipped up some dummies and slung 20 gallons of blood all over,” Novak said.

Novak says he was home on two separate occasions when the police showed up, and the officers told him they just had to check it out because they received calls, but they thought it was cool. However, it has been raining a lot in the area recently, which is continually washing the fake blood away from the pavement and his house, so he has touched up the display with new fake blood nearly every day.

Novak said that the plan in his head was even worse than the scene turned out, but he hopes that perhaps next year he can make his Halloween display even more extreme.

Depending on where you live, there may be some restrictions on Halloween activities this year. Even in areas where festivities are still taking place, trick or treaters are being encouraged to be careful and take precautions.

All photos courtesy of the artist Steven Novak