Police are looking for the person or people responsible for spraying racist graffiti on a car in Eagles Road in Grenhithe on Saturday night or Sunday morning. Two other vehicles in the same road are also believed to have been sprayed with paint.
Offensive words painted in two cars in Kent
You may also like
A woman who placed a lit barbeque beneath a bed as a man slept has been jailed.
A woman who placed a lit barbeque beneath a bed as a man slept has been jailed. At Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square today Thursday 15 October 2020 Lisa...
Three men have been rushed to hospital after a triple stabbing in #Poplar, East-London
Met Police were called at 7:40pm to Three Colt Street, E14, and found three men suffering stab wounds. Their conditions are not believed to be...
A man has been charged in connection with a series of high-value burglaries by the Met’s Flying Squad
Alessandro Maltese was returned to the UK via Heathrow on Thursday, 15 October following his arrest in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant earlier...
Officers from our Serious and Organised Crime Unit arrested a man in Birmingham this morning and seized in excess of £100,000 worth of class A drugs
. Officers from the newly named unit – formerly known as the Specialist Crime Department – attended two addresses in the city as part of an ongoing...
A further 61 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,971, NHS England say
Italy has announced a new raft of measures to tighten restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases. A mask-wearing PM Giuseppe Conte said the measures were...
Identity of man sought in connection to assault on bus driver
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in the Totley area of Sheffield. ...
Police are looking for a man who punched a pensioner in the face for taking his mask off to speak to his elderly mother
The victim, in his late 60s, removed his face covering to talk to his mother, who is in her 90s and hard of hearing. As he did so the suspect came up behind...
Loner Alan Walton was convicted in 2017 after police discovered a 170-page “paedophile manual” on his phone and 1,115 child abuse images
A convicted paedophile obsessed with the “dark web” has been hauled back in front of a judge – after sickening images were found on his phone...
A pervert who sent a string of sexual messages to a schoolgirl including telling her that he wanted to rape her has appeared in court
Craig Helps, 32 of Staple Hill, Bristol appeared at Bristol Crown Court pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a...
Man sentenced following double fatal on M1
A Hull man has appeared before Sheffield Crown Court today (19 October) for sentencing after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving. Prezemyslaw...
A county lines drug dealer has been jailed following an attempt to destroy evidence by throwing his mobile phone into the River Medway
Leandro Da Silva disposed of the ‘burner’ style phone as he was being pursued in #Maidstone by officers from our County Line and Gang team. He had initially...
A further person has sadly died in hospital following a collision on Bromley Lane, #Kingswinford earlier this week
Nathan Cartwright, aged 18, was one of five people in a yellow Skoda that crashed at around 8.50pm near to the junction of Standhills Road on Tuesday (13...
A career drugs trafficker once jailed over a plot to import more than 100kg of heroin to the UK has vanished
Khaliq Ur Rehman, 47, was jailed for 16 years in September 2011 over a conspiracy to import and supply more than 100kg of the Class A from Turkey to sell in...
#WANTED | Do you know the whereabouts of Mohammed Ahad?
The 38-year-old, of no fixed address, is wanted for a breach of a notification requirement as a registered sex offender. Ahad also has links to #Newtown...
Regional airline Flybe – which collapsed with the loss of thousands of jobs – is set to be revived after being bought out by one its former shareholders
The Exeter-based airline could start flying again early next year following the deal agreed with hedge fund firm Cyrus Capital. The airline that employed 2,000...
Firefighters from Tilehurst and Whitley Wood station test positive for COVID19
Six firefighters stationed at Tilehurst and Whitley Wood have tested positive for COVID-19 All six are all recovering at home in isolation. To protect their...
Just under 17,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the UK
The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 16,982 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of...
Wiltshire Police’s newly formed Fortitude teams have already begun to make a difference
The proactive response unit, which was launched at the start of the week, has taken action against prolific and serious offenders as part of a concerted long...
Holloway Road closed after motorcyclist was speeding and has hit and killed a pregnant woman
An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Islington. Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 4.50pm on Monday 19 October to...
Police want to question a man after an imitation gun was used to rob a male of his phone
The incident happened on a train between Dartford and Slade Green around 3:11pm on 29th September. The suspect got off the train at Slade Green. Please contact...
Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Colchester
A resident in Queen Elizabeth Way, near the junction with Mersea Road, found that there was a hole in their window sometime between 8pm and 10pm on Friday 16...
Police say he’s a high risk missing person from the Sydenham Hill area
Have you seen John? Police say he’s a high risk missing person from the Sydenham Hill area. He was carrying a Tesco plastic bag, shoulder bag and a black...
Police quickly located the victim after a firearm was discharged in Brighton
Police are continuing their search for two suspects in connection to a Brighton altercation. Just after 11.50am on Monday (19 October) police received a report...
Two arrested after altercation involving a knife in Lakeside Shopping Centre
Officers have arrested two people on suspicion of a being in possession of blade after an altercation in Lakeside Shopping Centre this evening. Police were...
About us
If you have a news story that you think we should know about, then please do not hesitate and get in contact with us. Email: news@uknip.co.uk
Useful Links
- Useful Numbers
- Traffic, Travel & Roadworks
- Weather
- Privacy and Cookie Policy
- Complaints Procedure
- About Us
- Contact Us
- Advertise