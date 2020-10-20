Home » Offensive words painted in two cars in Kent
BREAKING Grenhithe Kent

Offensive words painted in two cars in Kent

35 mins ago
5 Views
1 Min Read

Police are looking for the person or people responsible for spraying racist graffiti on a car in Eagles Road in  Grenhithe on Saturday night or Sunday morning. Two other vehicles in the same road are also believed to have been sprayed with paint.

FacebookTwitter

About us

 

If you have a news story that you think we should know about, then please do not hesitate and get in contact with us. Email: news@uknip.co.uk

Useful Links