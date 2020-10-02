Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and the rider of the bike, a 24-year-old man from Kingston, he subsequently died

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Kingston.

The incident happened around 7.10pm on Monday, 28 September.

A motorcyclist was in collision with roadside furniture near the junction with Tudor Road and Dukes Road in Kingston upon Thames.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and the rider of the bike, a 24-year-old man from Kingston, was taken to hospital.

He subsequently died in the early hours of Tuesday, 29 September; his next of kin have been informed.

At this early stage no other vehicle has been found to be involved.

The investigation is being led by officers from the Met’s Serious Collison Investigation Unit.

Any witnesses, particularly anyone who has dash-cam footage, is asked to call detectives on 020 8543 5157 Cad 5988/28Sep.