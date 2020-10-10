Officers are appealing for witnesses after a dog was stabbed multiple times at stables in Hambleton in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

A second dog also suffered leg and hip injuries in the incident which happened at stables on Shard Road between 8pm on September 16th and 10am on September 17th.

The first dog, Rocky (pictured) who is a Rottweiler, had a seven-inch wound on his side and a four-inch slit cut along his throat. He also had stab wounds in his chest and thigh along with a broken jaw and had to have some teeth removed. So far he has had two surgeries at the vets and he may require a third.

The second dog, Tia who is also a Rottweiler, was so badly beaten that she couldn’t walk on one of her front legs and her hips keep giving way.

Nothing was stolen during the incident and the attackers got into the stables by removing a padlock.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

PC Stacey Billington, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “This is a brutal and sickening attack on two defenceless animals which will rightly leave the public appalled. We need to identify those responsible and we are asking anyone who witnessed people acting suspiciously in the area around the dates and times stated to come forward. We also want to hear from anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage covering the area.”

Anyone with information should email 4138@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 0560 of September 17th, 2020.