Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Upton Country Park, Northampton

October 7, 2020
Between 2.55pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday, September 29, a woman in her 50s was walking along the footpath towards Upton Valley Way East when she was approached by a group of males.
 
One of them has attempted to grab her, however the woman continued to walk on. She was then approached by a second group of males, however this time, one of the males slapped her on the buttocks.
 
The woman continued to walk on. The offenders were aged between 14 and 15-years-old.
 
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000513062. 