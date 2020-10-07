Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Upton Country Park, Northampton

Between 2.55pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday, September 29, a woman in her 50s was walking along the footpath towards Upton Valley Way East when she was approached by a group of males.

One of them has attempted to grab her, however the woman continued to walk on. She was then approached by a second group of males, however this time, one of the males slapped her on the buttocks.

The woman continued to walk on. The offenders were aged between 14 and 15-years-old.