Police are appealing for the public’s help as they try to find a man reported missing from south-east London.

Ashley Fitzgerald, aged 37 and from Abbey Wood, was last seen at his home on Friday, 25 September. Police believe he may still be in the south-east London area.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare as he has not been missing before.

Ashley is described as 5ft 9ins tall, slim with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey/black tracksuit, black Nike trainers and a black jacket with a rip on one of the sleeves.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward, as is Ashley himself if he is able to do so, by contacting police on 101 quoting CAD 8177/25Sep