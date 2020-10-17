CCTV images of a motorist who could have information that can help Kent Police investigate a robbery have been released.

Officers are investigating a report that a teenage girl was pushed to the floor by a man, who then robbed her of her shoes, while she walked in Langdale Close, Rainham, at around 3.30pm on Friday 2 October 2020.

The victim was not injured and the suspect is reported to have left the scene.

After speaking with potential witnesses, and reviewing available CCTV, officers are now able to release CCTV images of a person who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police Constable Ben Slocombe, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘While we appreciate these images are not of the highest quality, we believe the man in them has important information that can help with our enquiries.

‘If anyone recognises the individual from his crash helmet, his clothing or bike, I encourage them to get in contact with us at their earliest opportunity.

‘Likewise, I would ask any motorists who were travelling in the area to review their dash cameras to see if they have captured the bike being ridden in the area.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/176555/20.