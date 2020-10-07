CCTV images of two people who may be able to help Police or have vital information about robbery in Milton Keynes have been released.

The incident occurred at a time between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on 19 September this year, at the end of a footbridge which runs over Chaffron Way, leading to the rear of Mullion Place in Fishermead.

A 30-year-old man was approached by an unknown man, who assaulted him and then took his mobile phone from him. The victim was not injured.

Officers are now releasing CCTV images as part of a re-appeal for witnesses.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Susan Russell, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images of two people that could have vital information regarding this incident.

“If anyone recognises them, or has any information on the incident itself, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police by calling 101.

“This was a frightening incident for the victim in this case, who thankfully was not injured.

“Anyone with any information should quote reference 43200294844.”