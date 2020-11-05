Officers are releasing CCTV images of a man they believe may have information about a Wellingborough burglary

This happened between 2am and 9.30am on Friday, October 30 when a man broke into MYK Mobile store on Market Street and stole various mobile phones, a laptop, LCD for iphones, phone chargers and other similar items. An offender is described as a man in his twenties with a full, black beard and moustache, wearing a white hooded top and white jogging bottoms with trainers. The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 20000574819.