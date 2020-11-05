This happened between 2am and 9.30am on Friday, October 30 when a man broke into MYK Mobile store on Market Street and stole various mobile phones, a laptop, LCD for iphones, phone chargers and other similar items. An offender is described as a man in his twenties with a full, black beard and moustache, wearing a white hooded top and white jogging bottoms with trainers. The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 20000574819.
Officers are releasing CCTV images of a man they believe may have information about a Wellingborough burglary
November 6, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • TADLEY
Can you help us find missing teenager Jamie from Tadley?
November 6, 2020