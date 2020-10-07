Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in Dover.

Kent Police was called at 9.40am on Tuesday 6 October 2020 following a report that a man had been found injured in Beaconsfield Road, Dover.

Officers attended and the 19-year-old man was flown to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s were later arrested and they remain in custody while enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are urging anyone with any information to call Kent Police on 01303 289600, quoting reference 06-0283.

Information, CCTV and dashcam footage can also be uploaded to the Kent Police section of the public portal mipp.police.uk