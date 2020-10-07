Detectives in Greenwich have charged two teenage boys with possession of a knife as they appeal for witnesses and anyone with mobile phone footage to come forward.

Police were called at 12.54pm on Monday, 5 October to reports of two males with a knife in the street at Red Lion Lane, SE18.

Officers attended and two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of affray.

They were charged on Wednesday, 7 October with being in possession of a knife/bladed article and affray. Both were remanded in custody to appear the same day at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or moving footage is asked to contact police on 101 or email via p239391@met.police.uk quoting reference Cad 3108/05Oct.