Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed a disturbance in Folkestone town centre.

Kent Police was called at 2.30am on Sunday 13 September 2020 to a report that a group of men were involved in an altercation in Middelburg Square.

Officers attended and two men, both in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released under investigation.

Enquiries into the incident continue and officers believe there may be witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/163433/20.