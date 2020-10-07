Police were called just after 6pm last night after travellers gained entry through a locked gate to the Wide Lane Sports field and have set up encampment in a Field.

Officers attended to investigate the damage caused to a lock and have handed the matter over to the owners Southampton University for civil proceedings to be issued.

Police will continue to patrol the area and monitor by conducting site visits.

Eastleigh Police have since said: “Following reports overnight by the local community about an unauthorised encampment at the Southampton University sports ground on Wide Lane, we have successfully engaged with the encampment and they have since left the site.

We are thankful to our officers who engaged with the encampment in a professional and efficient manner, working closely with the landowners to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

There is now a phase of clearing up of the site to limit any potential environmental impact but we would urge you to continue to report similar incidents to us so that we can take appropriate action where necessary.