Hampshire Police officers from the force’s Roads Policing unit this morning tactically intercepted a lorry on the M3 Northbound after a member of the public alerted police following the lorry passing them on the M3 with a foot seen dangling.

Officers deployed also with the assistance of a dog unit and contained the lorry shortly after the report to secure anyone onboard. It was then discovered a Child illegal immigrant was on the lorry’s trailer.

Police escorted the child into custody to allow Children Services to take over the care of the immigrant.

Officers are now trying to investigate if anyone else may have been on board and also where the child’s parents are. The child is being cared for by the Local Authority.

Hampshire police said;

“Report of a foot dangling from a lorry on the m3, we have intercepted with the northern team and dog unit. One illegal immigrant detained and now going to custody. Thanks for the good spot, unknown civvie! We will ensure he’s safe, fed, and looked after during this process.

The custody procedure is acting as a safe location for our DP, who legally is a child so calling upon social services to assist with the immigration issue. Multi-team co-operation, but ultimately putting the well-being of the DP first. Hot food and drink coming shortly”