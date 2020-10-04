 Officers from the Country Watch team attended a location in Morestead Road after a report from a member of the public — UKNIP
October 4, 2020
1 Min Read
Three dogs have been seized after allegations that they were being used for hare coursing in Morestead, near Winchester.

Officers from the Country Watch team attended a location in Morestead Road after a report from a member of the public at around 3pm on Saturday, October 3.

A 26 year old man from Lightwater, Surrey, a 15 year old boy from Ashford in Middlesex and a 14 year old boy from Ash in Surrey, were spoken to and enquiries are ongoing.

The dogs, all Lurchers, are currently being cared for in a safe location. 