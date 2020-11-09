Officers from the Met’s Wildlife Crime Unit are appealing for information after three foxes were shot with a crossbow in Greenwich.

Police were contacted on Thursday, 5 November after a member of the public spotted a fox with a bolt/arrow sticking out of its back in Parkgate, SE3.

Volunteers from the Fox Project charity were also called and were able to provide treatment to the fox. The animal was taken to the charity’s base in Kent, but sadly it couldn’t be saved.

Another fox had previously been found dead in the same area and a third is reported to have been seen at the same location with a bolt/arrow in its body.

Conchi Gago, from the Met’s Wildlife Crime Unit, said: “It’s absolutely shocking that two animals have died in such awful circumstances.

“It is obvious that whoever did this did so deliberately and it is disturbing to think that someone would intend to injure and kill a wild animal.”

It is against the law under section 11 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act to kill or take any wild animals using a bow or crossbow.

The Fox Project is offering a £2,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of whoever is responsible.

Founder Trevor Williams, added: “Every year we treat more than 1,000 foxes at our specialist rescue centre but this is a truly shocking case.

“It’s hard to understand that there is a small minority of people in society who are capable of such extreme cruelty to animals.”

Anyone who has information which can assist police is asked to call 020 7230 8898 or email [email protected] quoting CAD 4617/06Nov.