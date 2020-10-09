Officers from the Violence Suppression Unit were patrolling in Southwark when they stop and searched the teenager and found a knife concealed in his footwear

A 17-year-old male pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article on Friday, 9 October at Bexley Magistrates’ Court, where he was referred to a Youth Offender Panel for six months.

He was also ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge.

On Thursday, 8 October, officers from the Central South (Lambeth and Southwark) Violence Suppression Unit were patrolling in Southwark when they stop and searched the teenager and found a knife concealed in his footwear.

He was arrested at the scene, and charged the same day.

Inspector Paul Howlett, from the Met’s Central South Violence Suppression Unit, said: “Our officers are out every day conducting patrols and other proactive activity to target our top priority – violent crime.

“This incident shows how valuable stop and search is as a tactic for removing weapons off the streets – this knife could have been used to cause harm to someone had we not seized it.