Officers have made a further arrest in relation to the two incidents where gun shots were fired at homes in Southamptond.

Officers have made a further arrest in relation to the two incidents where gun shots were fired at homes on Carnation Road.

The first incident happened at 10pm on Thursday 22 October. It was reported two gun shots were fired at a home on Carnation Road, causing damage to a front door.

Police deployed to the scene and carried out a number of enquiries in the local area, including scoping CCTV and appealing for dash cam footage from drivers who were on Carnation Road or Stoneham Lane at the time of the incident.

On Thursday 29 October, police received another report that gun shots were fired at a different home on Carnation Road.

No one was injured in either incident.

A 56-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were initially arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Officers have since arrested a third man, aged 37, from Southampton on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He has been questioned by officers and released from custody but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

The 56-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were also questioned and released from custody but remain under investigation.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said; “We know people have been concerned about this incident but we want to reassure you we are following all available lines of enquiry available to us. Questioning those suspected to be involved is part of that. However there are several processes within an investigation that we must follow to ascertain the exact circumstances of what occurred, and who is involved. These enquiries, such as gathering evidence, are always ongoing.

“We continue to appeal for information in relation to this investigation.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Carnation Road area in the evenings of October 22 and October 29, and any residents who have private CCTV.

“We also continue to appeal to drivers with dash cam in their vehicles who were on Carnation Road, Stoneham Lane or Bassett Green Road on the above dates. Please check your footage. You may have captured something vital.

“If you have any information, please get in touch.”

Call 101 and quote 44200411475.