Officers in Kent are investigating a report of a road rage attack on the M20 near Cheriton

Officers investigating a reported assault on the M20 near Cheriton are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Kent Police was called to the hard shoulder of the coastbound carriageway just before junction 12, at 6.15pm on Wednesday 7 October 2020.

It was reported that the driver of a silver MG had stopped and been involved in an altercation with the driver of a blue Seat Alhambra.

The driver of the MG is then alleged to have hit the victim with a baseball bat before striking him with his car as he drove off. The victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been discharged.

A man in his 50s was later arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released pending further investigation. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw the incident or who may have captured it on their dashcams is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/179906/20.