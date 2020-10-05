Officers in Swindon made three arrests at the weekend as we continued to tackle and disrupt drug-related crime with a targeted roads policing operation

Over the course of Friday night and Saturday, Wiltshire Police targeted Penhill and Pinehurst with a series of routine traffic stops.

The aim of the operation was to take proactive action in the community and ensure the safety of road users.

Over the course of the two days officers stopped and dealt with the following:

· 1 drink driver

· 2 drug drivers

· A number of vehicle and person searches with class A and B drugs located

· 1 driver with no insurance

· Words of advice given for several minor vehicle defects

Three arrests were made for the drug and drink driving offences, while invite interviews have been arranged regarding the drug offences.

Sgt Georgina Romani, of the Stratton, Central North and West Swindon Community Policing Team, said: “This was another show of positive action being taken in the local community to ensure residents are being kept safe both in their surroundings and on the roads.

“We set up a number of locations where we stopped every vehicle coming in and out to crack down on drug offences.

“Whilst the results we got were positive, we were just as pleased with the high number of negative breath tests that were returned by the drivers that we stopped.

“As is usually the case, it is a small minority of individuals who force us to take such drastic action but we will continue to show the community that we take these kind of offences extremely seriously and will do whatever we can to disrupt drug-related crime in the area.

“We’d like to thank the community in their support of this and would encourage them to be our eyes and ears and report anything they think is suspicious.”

If you have concerns that a neighbour or someone in your street is involved in drug dealing or is getting behind the wheel of a vehicle when they are drunk or on drugs, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.