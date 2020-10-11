Officers investigating a collision in Swindon last night are appealing for witnesses

At approximately 10pm on Saturday October 10, the driver of a white BMW travelling from Bath Road, Old Town, lost control on the mini roundabout and collided with metal railings at the junction of Devizes Road and Victoria Road before making off along Devizes Road.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later at an address in the town, and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in custody at Gablecross police station.

PC Ian Woodward said: “This collision happened at the same time the pubs were kicking out so the area would have been busy with people finishing their night and making their way home. It is extremely fortunate that no pedestrians were struck by the vehicle – it is likely that the presence of metal railings prevented the vehicle from carrying on to the footpath and causing injury and further damage.

“I believe there would have been a lot of witnesses to the incident and we are keen to speak to these people – especially anyone who may have mobile phone footage, dash cam footage or CCTV footage which could assist with our enquiries.”

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200102203.