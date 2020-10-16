Officers investigating a serious assault on a police officer yesterday have charged a man

Timothy Walsh, aged 51, of Portswood Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder on one officer and attempted section 18 GBH on a second officer.

The officers were deployed to check on the welfare of a man living at an address on Portswood Road, Southampton just after midday yesterday (Thursday 15 October).

One of the officers who attended was then stabbed several times.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries and he has since been discharged and is recovering at home with his family.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said: “This was a horrific incident to have happened to an officer whilst on duty.

“Fortunately his injuries are not life threatening and we very pleased that he is now back at home and able to recover with his family.

“Our specialist officers continue to support both officers and their families following this incident”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call 101 and quote 44200400513.

Walsh has been remanded into custody and will appear before Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 17 October.