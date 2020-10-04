Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating a sexual assault on-board a train travelling from Sevenoaks, Kent, to London are today releasing images in connection with the attack.

At 7.10pm on Sunday 20 September, a man approached the victim in the train’s carriage and sexually assaulted them.

The man is also believed to have made suggestive and threatening comments to the victim.

The offence occurred in the vicinity of Crofton Park station in South London, where the man disembarked the train.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could assist their investigation.