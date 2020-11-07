Officers investigating an aggravated burglary in Hathaway Road, Grays are appealing for witnesses

Officers received reports at 10.15pm on Friday 6 November that a property was broken into and a man in his 20s was assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw an Enterprise rental van driving at speed on Ward Avenue, Bradleigh Avenue, Southend Road or Lodge Lane, Grays between 9pm and 10pm.

Anyone with CCTV or dash camera footage are asked to call Grays CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/181843/20, you can also report it online at www.essex.police.uk.

Information can be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.