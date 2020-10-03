Officers patrolling the West Malling area have seized axes and a crowbar, and arrested a suspected burglar

The officers spotted a suspicious vehicle driving through the town during the evening of Monday 28 September 2020, and followed it as the motorist travelled out of Kent.

The vehicle was stopped with the assistance of a Metropolitan Police patrol in Croydon and after speaking to the driver, a man from Thornton Heath, London, the officers identified he was wanted in connection with a burglary in Bedfordshire.

A search of his vehicle found two axes, a crowbar and gloves and the 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possessing offensive weapons in a public place, going equipped to steal, driving under the influence of drugs, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He was taken into custody and the following day was bailed to return to a police station on 31 October.