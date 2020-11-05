Officers policing demonstrations in central London on Thursday, 5 November have so far made 104 arrests

Demonstrations took place in spite of new national restrictions which have been introduced to limit the spread of Coronavirus. As soon as crowds began gathering, officers took immediate action to direct people to go home, arrests were made as people failed to comply with the direction of officers.

The majority of arrests were for breaches of the Coronavirus regulations.

Commander Jane Connors, who is leading today’s operation, said: “Our main priority this evening has been to keep Londoners safe. We are eight months into this national pandemic and frankly, there can be no excuse for people to dangerously breach regulations which are there to prevent further spread of Coronavirus.

“Tonight, a crowd of people chose to ignore the new regulations, to behave irresponsibly and meet in a dangerous manner. More than 100 of these people have now been arrested and will have to face the consequences of their actions.

“We expect the number of arrests to increase as our policing operation continues into the night. I would continue to urge people across the city to keep yourselves safe and stick to the regulations.”