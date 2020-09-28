We’re appealing for witnesses following an affray at a petrol station in Aldershot last weekend.

Officers were called to a report of a group of people fighting in the BP petrol station in Ash Road, Aldershot at around 1.50pm last Sunday afternoon (20 September).

Fortunately only one person suffered minor injuries.

We know there were other people in the petrol station at the time who would have seen what happened or may have dash-cam footage.

If this was you, please contact us on 101, quoting 44200365009 as you may have information which could help with our investigation.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.