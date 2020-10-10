Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a collision in which a male cyclist sadly died.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a Vauxhall Zafira and a cyclist on the A414 in North Weald at the junction with Vicarage Lane at around 5.20am on Thursday 8 October.

Paramedics, the air ambulance and officers attended but sadly the cyclist, a 33-year-old man from Takeley, died at the scene.

The road was closed for a significant time while officers carried out an examination of the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from the drivers of two vehicles who were seen to travel through the scene of the crash immediately afterwards. Both vehicles were travelling in the direction of Harlow

Anyone with information about the collision or the driver of either vehicle who passed through the scene is asked to contact officers at Essex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.