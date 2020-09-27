Two people have been charged with being involved in supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Chatham.

Officers were on a routine patrol when they witnessed what they believed to be a drug deal taking place inside an alleyway near to Constitution Road at around 1.40pm on 21 September 2020.

Following enquiries in the area, two people were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Donna Bartlett, 36, has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and one count each of possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Matthew Bray, 42, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

The duo, who are both of Constitution Road, Chatham, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 23 September where they were remanded to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.