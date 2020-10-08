On arrival, crews discovered three patients and multiple vehicles that had been involved in the incident on the M5 Motorway

A man has been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the M5 this morning which caused the motorway to be closed between junctions 3 and 2 on the northbound carriageway.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call to that location at 5.52am and sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer, HART paramedics and a MERIT trauma team, including a doctor and a critical care paramedic, to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered three patients and multiple vehicles that had been involved in the incident.

“One of the patients, a man, was found to be in a serious condition. Ambulance staff administered specialist trauma care to him, before he was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, on blue lights and sirens. The doctor travelled with the patient to help continue treatment on route to hospital.

“Two other patients, both men, were assessed and discharged at the scene with minor injuries.”