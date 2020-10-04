A woman has been jailed for four years nine months after killing her partner in Langley Mill, in April this year.

Officers were called to a flat in Frost Avenue in the early hours of 3 April.

On arrival, they found Craig Morse, who was 33, with a fatal stab wound.

Tonia Crabtree, 29, of Frost Avenue, Langley Mill appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning to be sentenced for manslaughter.

Following the death of Mr Morse, Crabtree was arrested and subsequently charged with murder.

The 29-year-old later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector, Sally Blaiklock who led the investigation said:

“Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the dignity and courage shown by Craig’s loving family during the course of this investigation.

“Our thoughts go to Craig’s parents, his brothers and sisters, and his children, who have been left with a hole in their lives that no sentence can fill.

“This has been a difficult case and the investigation team have worked hard to bring it to a conclusion, as we understand the frustrations a criminal investigation can bring to those who are mourning Craig’s death.