DOVER KENT

One dead three rushed to hospital after fatal Dover taxi crash

Sep 3, 2022

Following a fatal collision in Dover, witnesses are being sought.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, a black Seat taxi was travelling away from the port on Jubilee Way when it collided with a grey Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction.

A man in his fifties suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three more people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are asking witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Witnesses should contact the SCIU at 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting MM/VS/96/22.

