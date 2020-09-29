Police have charged two men with firearms offences following an incident that happened in Southampton city centre last month

The charges come after police received a number of reports of two people on the roofs of stores in Above Bar Street at 3.41pm on Saturday 29 August carrying what looked like long barrelled firearms.

One man, a 21-year-old from Southampton, later reported he had been shot in the leg with what officers believed to be an air weapon.

Kieron Gomm, aged 18, of Foundry Lane, Southampton has been charged with possession an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court on January 5, 2021.

Aaron Vas, aged 21, of Derby Road, Southampton has been charged with possession an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court on January 12, 2021.