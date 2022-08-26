UKNIP

BREAKING Kirkby MERSEYSIDE

One man has been arrested and a knife seized after a man was carrying a weapon in Kirkby

After a man was found with a weapon in Kirkby yesterday, one man was arrested and a knife was seized.
Officers on patrol stopped and searched a man acting suspiciously in the area around 08.00 and discovered a knife in his pocket.
A 62-year-old Northwood man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and a controlled Class B drug.
He was taken into custody and interrogated.
“Thanks to the vigilance of our officers, a dangerous weapon has now been removed from our streets and can no longer be used to cause fear and harm in our communities in Kirkby and across Merseyside,” said Inspector David Morgan.
Those involved in drug distribution and weapon use have no regard for the lives they affect or the harm they can cause. This is why we are committed to pursuing and prosecuting those involved in serious and organised crime. “Information from our communities is critical in removing weapons, and I would like to encourage anyone with information on criminality in your area to please come forward so we can act.”

