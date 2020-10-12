One man in life-threatening condition after three shot in Hackney

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after three people were shot in north London.

Officers were called at 10.48pm on Sunday, 11 October, to reports of a shooting on Homerton High Road in Hackney.

They attended, along with London Ambulance Service [LAS], and found three people with gunshot injuries.

Two men, aged 60 and 32, were taken to hospital with non life-threatening/life-changing injuries.

A third man, aged 24, was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Trident detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating and are working closely with their colleagues on the Central East Area Command Unit.

They would like to speak with anyone who has information regarding the shooting or who saw anything suspicious.

A crime scene remains in place. There will be an enhanced police presence in the area.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 7463/11OCT.