A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following the fatal road traffic collision on the M4 in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 1.30am on Thursday, September 24, involving one car on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 17 and 18.

One man travelling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with life-threatening injuries but has since been discharged.

The man arrested has since been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage from that section of the M4 at around the time of the incident is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting log 7 of Thursday, September 24, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.