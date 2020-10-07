Officers investigating an attempted robbery near Harrietsham are appealing for information

It is reported a woman walking along the A20 was assaulted after two men tried to snatch her handbag, during the evening of Monday 5 October 2020.

At around 6.30pm the victim, aged in her 30s, had been close to the junction for Greenways Court Road when two men approached from the opposite direction. One of the men is alleged to have grabbed her handbag causing the contents to spill onto the floor. He is said to have checked for valuables but didn’t take anything. The second man is reported to have struck the victim in the face. Both men ran off, in the direction of Leeds Castle.

One of the suspects is described as being of eastern European appearance, aged in his 30s, of slim build and around 5ft 4ins tall. He wore a black hooded top, blue tracksuit and had black cotton gloves. The second suspect was of a similar appearance and age, but around 5ft 7ins tall and with a heavier build. He wore a white hooded top, black cap and Adidas trainers.

Motorists in the area are being asked to check dash cams for any footage which may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/178569/20