One person was treated at the scene for minor burns to his feet and leg, before being passed into the care of Paramedics

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of an electrical fire in a dining room at a house in Mabledon Road, Tonbridge. Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames using hose reel jets. Firefighters also used high pressured fans to clear the home of smoke. One person was treated at the scene for minor burns to his feet and leg, before being passed into the care of SECAmb. It’s believed the fire was caused accidentally. Following the incident, crews are reminding people not to overload power sockets, or extension leads, with appliances.