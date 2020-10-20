Oxfordshire Man to face attempted murder of a Hampshire police officer

A 44 year old man who was arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a Hampshire police officer, is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court in December.

Thomas Gracey, of Littlemore, Oxfordshire, is accused of attempting to murder an officer, who is in his 20s, following an incident in Churchill Way, Basingstoke at around 4.30pm on April 12.

Officers had attended the address to respond to a concern for welfare. During an interaction with the suspect, the officer, who is in his 20s, was stabbed with two knives, causing injuries to his head, neck and hands. He will appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court on December 10.

The officer is now fully recovered and back at work.