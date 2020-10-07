The founder and owner of The Irish World News paper Mr Paddy Cowan has sadley passed away from a short illness.

Paddy Cowan was the first news paper publisher to publish the first Irish weekley news paper in UK,covering news sports and many other ground breaking irish storys.Quote many years ago to photoghther Paul King i remember paddy saying to me you will go along way in taking news and sports photos.Paddy always had the whole of the Irish Community at the for front of his news paper and always went to events,he loved his round golf he was a working news paper publisher always looking for the breaking news story along with great team working along side on the Irish World News paper.RIP Paddy