Panic motorist into doubting whether or not they would still have a valid policy in place if caught travelling during national lockdowns when non-essential journeys are not allowed

We have investigated the claims and contacted the relevant authorities including company’s and we are able to confirm this is in fact untrue and couldn’t actually be further from reality or the truth.

Insurance policies are most often taken out annually, and the agreement with the terms and conditions are set out in the policy for so long as it shows the cover period expiry date.

Without a separately agreed amendment to an existing policy, this would be unenforceable. It also stands for new policy’s taken out during a Government lockdown, Nothing has simply changed.

Whether or not officers deem any journey essential or not, this has no impact upon the insurance policy still being in place, and it will not be void, but you do risk a fine from the Police.

The only thing we have been told by insurers is motorists should try to inform their insurance company is in the event of any changes or modifications are made to the car or for usage, this, for instance, would be if the driver was to carry out voluntary work, they would still need to try and tell their insurer, often at no cost to amend and include this on the policy.

Still not telling the company would not automatically render the policy void as various companies accept the community have undertaken voluntary roles to help each other, often picking up food and prescriptions for family and neighbours.

If you are using your own car for voluntary purposes to transport medicines or groceries to support others who are impacted by Covid-19, your cover will not be affected. You do not need to contact your insurer to update your documents or extend your cover. This applies to all categories of NHS Volunteer Responders, including transporting patients, equipment, or other essential supplies.

Bennetts Insurance said: “Insurance is still valid while you’re out on the road, but we urge everyone to follow the guidelines that the government have put in place. In addition, any Bennetts customer who is volunteering their time and helping to support local communities are automatically covered while their out on the road during these difficult times without the need to inform us.”

However, it goes without saying that this is not a green light to go for a ride safe in the knowledge that you are covered as not only do you risk spreading the virus but you also risk a fine from the Police.

A spokesperson for the ABI said: “During the lockdown, the Government has advised against all but essential travel.

“Motor insurers have relaxed rules around car use for those using it for volunteering purposes or getting to work, if you are using your car for non-essential travel you will be breaking Government rules but you do not risk invalidating your insurance.”