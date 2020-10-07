Paul Marsh, 26, was arrested at the time of the incident and has since been charged following the death of a young child in Sandgate

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a young child in Sandgate.

Kent Police was called to a property on Saturday 21 December 2019 after a three-year-old girl sustained a serious injury. She was taken to a London hospital where she later died.

Paul Marsh, 26, was arrested at the time of the incident and has since been charged following an investigation led by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Mr Marsh appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 October 2020 and has been remanded in custody. He is next due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 9 November.